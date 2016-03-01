EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an autopsy was conducted this morning to aid in the investigation of the death of a 4-month-old East Alton child.

Kiley K. Burford, age 4 months, of East Alton, was pronounced dead at 9:09 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2016, at the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital after being taken from her home in cardiac arrest via Alton Memorial Ambulance. The child was discovered by her mother on an adult bed with an adult memory foam pillow over her face. The pillow had originally been propped on its edge and appears to have fallen onto its flat surface onto the child. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 8:28 a.m.

The autopsy indicated that the cause of death could be consistent with suffocation, however no precise cause of death will be assigned pending the completion of toxicology studies, microbiological testing, and completion of the background investigation. The death remains under investigation by the East Alton Police Department, Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

