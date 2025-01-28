ALTON - The Alton boys bowling team captured the IHSA Boys Bowling Sectional title on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton, securing their spot in the upcoming state finals.

The Redbirds finished with a six-game team score of 6,247, narrowly edging out Minooka, which scored 6,240. Marquette Catholic placed third with a score of 6,001, while Morton rounded out the qualifying teams with 5,996.

Gabe Futney led the Redbirds with a series total of 1,315, followed closely by Sam Ottwell with 1,283 and Eric Braudmeier at 1,278. Lucas Ventimiglia and Brayden Buchanan contributed scores of 1,210 and 1,160, respectively.

Gavin Miller of Hoopeston Area earned the title of individual champion with an impressive six-game series score of 1,457.

The Alton boys, who have been recognized as Auto Butler Male Athletes of the Month, will compete in the IHSA state tournament next weekend, January 31 to February 1, at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. This tournament is notable for being the only state finals held in both Southern Illinois and the St. Louis area.

