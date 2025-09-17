BELLEVILLE - The Alton High boys cross country team had a bundle of outstanding performances in the Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, Belleville West Invite.

Senior Hank McClaine led the Alton boys' cross country team with a personal record at the Belleville West Cross Country Invite, helping the team secure sixth place out of 11 teams. McClaine won the boys varsity race with a time of 15 minutes, 16.5 seconds.

The meet took place at Belleville West High School, where 76 runners competed in the varsity race.

Redbirds' freshman Isaiah Cooper finished 33rd with a personal record of 17:52.6. Sophomore Austin Jones placed 47th, setting a personal best of 19:10.9. Junior Elias Clark and freshman Ezra Pfleger also achieved personal records, finishing with times of 19:22.7 and 19:30.7, respectively. Sophomore Gustavo Alcazar completed the race in 20:54.2, and junior Chase Baxter finished with a time of 21:46.9.

Alton's boys team scored 178 points overall, placing sixth behind Highland, which won the meet with 44 points.

In recognition of their performances, the Alton Redbirds boys cross country team has been named Auto Butler Male Athletes of the Month.

