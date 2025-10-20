EDWARDSVILLE - The Alton football Redbirds scored first and held the lead for a time, but eventually, Edwardsville went ahead and gained control of the game. Alton didn’t back down, and kept on fighting throughout the entire game, much to their credit, despite the 37-7 loss to the Tigers.

Alton is 0-8 overall on the season but has shown growth and development throughout the season, Coach Cody Markel said.

The Redbirds took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in five plays, climaxing with Cayden Robinson throwing 48 yards to Grant Ely to give Alton an early 7-0 lead.

“That was a tremendous start for our program,” said Alton head coach Cody Markel, “and being able to open up the opening drive with a touchdown, that was huge for us. I really thought it gave us some momentum in he first quarter. The thing of it is, the boys fought all the first half. We’ve just got to find a way to put all four quarters together with the same mentality and toughness.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The football Redbirds are Auto Butler Male Athletes of the Month for their constant first-class efforts on the difficult season.

Although things haven’t worked the Redbirds’ way this season, the players are still hanging in there, and showing lots of moxie.

“Oh, most definitely,” Markle said of his team's constant efforts. “I’ll say this with my last breath: I have a great locker room full of guys. They bust their tails every day, they show up to practice and give It everything they have. I’m extremely grateful for my guys, and all the hard work they put in to the program, and I know that no matter what, they’re always going to keep fighting, and keep grinding and growing together.”

Alton concludes its season at Highland this Friday, and the Redbirds are hoping to get their first win of the season.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Markel said. “Highland is a very great opponent to face, and very tough, they play great football, and so, I believe we’re up for the challenge. I think if we take how we played in this first half tonight, and take that mentality into next week, I think it’ll be a good one for us. This program’s moving in the right direction, we’re putting all the pieces together, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

More like this: