ALTON - The Alton High football Redbirds concluded the season with two impressive wins over Mt. Vernon and O'Fallon.

The Redbirds football boys are Auto Butler Male Athletes of the Month for Alton.

Riley Smith, Hassani Elliott, Semaj Stampley and Andrew Williams, Cayden Richardson and Dillan Cowan each contributed points to the Redbirds effort on Friday.

Elliott had 145 all-purpose yards in the game. Elliott also rushed 15 times for 129 yards, an average of 8.6 yards a carry in the contest. Williams had 39 yards in seven carries, while Kobe Taylor carried two times for 35 yards. Smith was six of 14 passing for 69 yards and two TDs in the game. Smith did an excellent job of commanding the Redbirds' offense in the game and he returns next season. The Redbirds had 225 yards rushing against the Panthers.

Elijah Stueckel had 13 total tackles in the Mt. Vernon game.

Mt. Vernon led the game 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 19-13 over Alton at the half. Mt. Vernon scored seven points in the third quarter to the Redbirds' six points, but in the fourth quarter, Alton dominated with 14 points to Mt. Vernon's 0 points.

Alton scored 10 points to take the lead in the second half against O'Fallon and six additional points in the third period. In the fourth, the Redbirds dominated again with 14 points to win 30-17.

The homecoming victory over Mt. Vernon was a huge momentum booster for the Redbirds and those who will return next season.

Redbird head football coach Cody Markle said his message to the boys at halftime when they were behind by 13 points against Mt. Vernon was "kept fighting, this is our last game of the year."

"The boys played hard in the fourth quarter and ended up victorious," he said.

Coach Markle said the Redbird seniors will definitely be missed. He also added that several sophomores and juniors are returning. This year's senior football class totaled 15, he said.

"The boys put in so many long hours and all their hard work and dedication into the program ended off on a strong note," the coach explained. "This will only help us moving forward and build momentum for next season."

