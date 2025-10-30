ALTON — Jack Beaber, a standout guard and linebacker for Marquette Catholic, has been instrumental in the Explorers’ strong 2025 football season, which has positioned the team as a contender in the Illinois High School Association state playoffs.

Beaber’s athleticism has made him a leader on both offense and defense throughout the season. In addition to his football achievements, he excels in track and field, holding Marquette Catholic’s school records in the shot put (51 feet, 1 inch) and discus (167 feet, 11.75 inches), both set in 2025.

He is recognized as an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers and is anticipated to remain among the state’s top shot put and discus competitors in the 2026 outdoor track and field season.

Marquette Catholic head football coach Eric Dickerson praised Beaber’s work ethic and character.

“He is an incredible athlete and fun to be around and a great kid,” Dickerson said. “These kids just have fun being together, love playing football and being around each other, showing off in games, putting in time, taking licks, and now enjoying the better part.”

While primarily a guard and linebacker, Beaber has also contributed as a ball carrier this season. Dickerson described him as “a hard runner, solid kid, and fast and shifty, not afraid to run you over.”

