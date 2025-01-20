EDWARDSVILLE - From a 4-23 season in his freshman year in 2021-22, to the current 15-4 record with a month left in his senior season, Alton forward Hassani Elliott has seen the Redbird program turn things around during his time with the program.

Elliott has emerged as one of the key players and leaders on the team and had a good game against Edwardsville on Jan, 17, 2025, a contest the Redbirds narrowly lost 53-52 on a basket with 4.8 seconds left in regulation. It's still been a very good season for Elliott, who's averaging 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds-per-game, going along with 47 assists and 11 steals. Although it was a tough loss for Alton, Elliott was still positive and upbeat in his postgame interview.

Elliott is an Auto Butler Male Athlete Of The Month for the Redbirds.

"It was a tough loss, but hey, we can save this, put it behind us, work hard tomorrow," he said after the contest.

The season has been a good one for Alton, and the program has been turned around with the help of head coach Dylan Dudley. Elliott had no doubts that the team would turn things around.

"I don't really look at it too much," Elliott said. "I always knew we were going to turn it around. So it's really a blessing to always like know it, and for it to be here, it's really a blessing."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The loss to the Tigers was indeed a tough one, but Elliott sees it as a small hiccup along the road.

"Everybody is supposed to win at home," Elliott said. "But we really don't look at that; everyone wants to win. He (Herb Martin) just made a good shot, he made the last play."

Elliott has a simple plan for himself and the Redbirds for the rest of the season.

"I just want to play hard," Elliott said, "and just be there for my teammates."

It's a part of the philosophy Dudley preaches to his team every day: Be the same dude.

"Every day," Elliott said. "He always preaches that every day. Be the same person every day, be the same teammate every day, and just be a good guy to your teammates."

Elliott is looking ahead to what comes around for the remainder of the season, and the IHSA Class 4A playoffs in late February and early March.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Elliott said. "I'm really hoping we get to see (Edwardsville) again," he said. "I really hope they get to see us again. They've got to play us again."

More like this: