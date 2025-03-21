Austin Jones and his coach Eric Roberson.

ALTON - Austin Jones, a freshman at Alton High School, showcased his wrestling skills at the 29th Annual Freshmen and Sophomores Championship Series held in Springfield, Illinois, this past weekend. Competing in the 101-pound weight class, Jones secured an eighth-place finish out of a highly competitive bracket of 32 wrestlers.

Jones is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Jones' journey to the state level was marked by notable performances earlier in the season. He achieved a first-place finish at the regional competition and placed third at the sectional for the IWCOA (Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association) State series. His overall record for the freshman year on the Alton Redbirds varsity team was 26-17.

"We were very impressed with his finish and proud of all of his accomplishments," Jones' parents said.

Jones' achievements highlight his potential as he continues to develop in the sport of wrestling.

