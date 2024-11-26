ALTON — Henry Neely capped off his high school golf career with a standout performance, helping to solidify Alton High School's boys' golf team as a formidable competitor in the fall of 2024. Neely, alongside teammate Sam Ottwell, emerged as leaders of the Redbirds golf squad, showcasing their skills throughout the season.

A highlight of Neely's season came at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Regional held in Collinsville, where he recorded an impressive score of 79 over 18 holes. According to Redbirds' Head Boys Golf Coach Dylan Dudley, Neely's performance would have allowed him to advance past every other regional competition in the state. "I am so proud of his effort throughout the season," Dudley said.

Neely's journey in golf has been marked by significant improvement. Dudley noted that in his first varsity tournament, Neely scored a 117, making his recent achievement all the more remarkable. "To see him shoot a 79 was outstanding," the coach added.

In recognition of his accomplishments, Neely has been named an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month.

Dudley praised Neely not only for his skills on the course but also for the moral support he provided to his teammates.

"He and Sam Ottwell were just exceptional members of my squad," Dudley said. "They both make you proud as a coach."

