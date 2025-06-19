ALTON - Logan Hickman, an upcoming senior at Alton High School, has a bright future ahead as a Redbirds baseball player.

Hickman, an infielder and pitcher, played a big part in the Redbirds' success this season. He was strong at the plate and in all his roles for the team and an exceptional base runner.

Alton's baseball squad posted a 20-15 overall record under head coach Scott Harper in 2025.

Hickman is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month.

He is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect. "He was a junior this past year so he is coming back again for next year," coach Harper said. "I expect him to come back and play an even bigger role next year for the team."

