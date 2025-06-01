The Redbirds' Hank McClaine.

CHARLESTON — Alton High School junior Hank McClaine secured a top-12 finish at the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Meet on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Charleston, clocking a time of 1:57.38 in the 800 meters. McClaine, who has another year of eligibility remaining, aims to build on this performance as he continues his track and field career.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

McClaine described the Blue Panther track as unlike any other he had competed on, noting the challenge of maintaining focus amid the excitement and noise of the state meet. “I wanted to post solid times at state and it did happen,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the sectional meet, McClaine expressed pride in qualifying for the state competition. Looking ahead, he set a goal to reduce his time to 1:55 by next season.

Throughout the season, McClaine has posted several notable times. He finished fifth in the 400 meters at the Southwestern Conference meet with a time of 52.38 seconds. He claimed the Madison County championship in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.69 and won the same event at the Southwestern Conference meet. Additionally, he recorded a 4:31.20 in the 1,600 meters at the Norm Armstrong Invite.

McClaine is recognized as an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

More like this:

IHSA Class 2A, 3A, State Track and Field Boys Prelims Results
May 31, 2025
BJs Printables Female Athlete of the Month: MELHS Sprinter Abby Packer Earns State Track Meet Spot
Jun 19, 2025
Clayton Lakatos Sets Two SWC Sprint Records For Edwardsville, Tigers Dominate With 162 Points
May 15, 2025
Edwardsville Dominates Meet, Wins O'Fallon Class 3A Sectional, Belleville West Second, Belleville East Third  
May 22, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of Month: CM's Zamperi Qualifies for 800-Meter State Final
May 30, 2025

 