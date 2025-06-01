CHARLESTON — Alton High School junior Hank McClaine secured a top-12 finish at the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Meet on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Charleston, clocking a time of 1:57.38 in the 800 meters. McClaine, who has another year of eligibility remaining, aims to build on this performance as he continues his track and field career.

McClaine described the Blue Panther track as unlike any other he had competed on, noting the challenge of maintaining focus amid the excitement and noise of the state meet. “I wanted to post solid times at state and it did happen,” he said.

At the sectional meet, McClaine expressed pride in qualifying for the state competition. Looking ahead, he set a goal to reduce his time to 1:55 by next season.

Throughout the season, McClaine has posted several notable times. He finished fifth in the 400 meters at the Southwestern Conference meet with a time of 52.38 seconds. He claimed the Madison County championship in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.69 and won the same event at the Southwestern Conference meet. Additionally, he recorded a 4:31.20 in the 1,600 meters at the Norm Armstrong Invite.

McClaine is recognized as an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

