ALTON — Landon Mayer captured the Large School Division title at the Madison County Boys Golf Tournament event at Belk Park in Wood River, finishing with a score of 1 over par, 73.

Mayer’s performance showcased his skill among competitors in the region. Mayer managed to post a strong score that set him apart from the rest of the field.

“Landon is the most talented player in the conference and has the chance to have a special junior season," Alton's head boys golf coach Dylan Dudley said. "He had the opportunity to watch and learn from Sam (Otwell) last year, which has helped him tremendously.”

Landon is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Coach Dudley also highlighted the importance of Mayer’s mental approach to the game, noting that managing emotions is crucial for his continued success.

“The key for Landon is to handle the mental side of the game; you can never get too high or too low,” Dudley added.

Mayer’s support system was credited as a significant factor in his development.

“His support system at home is top-notch; his family deserves a lot of the credit for getting him to this point,” Coach Dudley said.

Mayer’s victory at Madison County marks a promising step as he looks ahead to his 2025 fall golf season.

