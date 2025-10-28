EDWARDSVILLE - Alton football junior quarterback Cayden Robinson was a steady glue that helped keep the team together in the 2025 campaign, despite a tough season for the Redbirds.

In a week eight 37-7 loss at Edwardsville on Oct. 17, 2025, he helped lead the offense down the field in the game's opening drive for the first touchdown of the game before the Tigers took control of the game. In Alton's final game of the season, Oct. 24 at Highland, he helped the team stay close in a 34-24 loss to the Bulldogs. For the season, Robinson was 30-of-70 passing for 493 yards and five touchdowns, also running for 59 yards and three touchdowns, and even caught 10 passes for 133 yards, with his longest reception being 47 yards

He's regarded as a player who can help the Redbirds to a brighter future, and in a postgame interview that followed the loss at Edwardsville, Robinson expressed much optimism.

"We came out with a full head of steam," Robinson said, "we were able to drive down the field. We just have to stay more focused, and in the future, keep the momentum going, keep going throughout each game."

Robinson is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month.

"Although our record was sub-par record-wise, I still have love for the game," Robinson said. "No matter who's winning or losing, I'm always playing my sport. So, I just want to continue to be strong on the football field. God gave me a way, and I'm just focused on he future."

Robinson sees a good and bright future for Redbird football indeed.

"We have a good coaching staff (led by Cody Markle)," Robinson said, "we've got good players. We've just got to put it all together. I don't know what the problem has been the last couple of years, but we should see change soon."

Robinson said he expects the Redbirds to be strong on the football field in 2026.

