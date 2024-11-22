ALTON - Alton Redbirds boys golfer Sam Ottwell's time on the golf courses around the region will not be forgotten for years in the future. Alton's Ottwell at the IHSA Large Schools State Championship achieved a two-day score of 151 for 24th place at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

Ottwell is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Earlier in the season, Ottwell achieved a school record by shooting a 65 to win the Collinsville Class 3A Regional at Arlington Greens in Granite City. He also finished as the runner-up in the Decatur MacArthur Class 3A Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course, where he matched par on his last 11 holes, finishing at 1-under 71.

Dylan Dudley, head boys golf coach for the Alton Redbirds, expressed pride in Ottwell's accomplishments.

“To see him break through and win a postseason championship is special. He represents our school program better than almost anyone; he’s a coach’s dream,” Dudley said.

Dudley praised Ottwell's work ethic and humility, emphasizing the support he receives from his family.

“The work you put in is the reward you get, and his support system — mom, dad, grandparents, uncles — is off the charts. They hold him accountable and love him. Nobody works harder than him," Dudley added.

