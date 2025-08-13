ALTON - Scott Harper, coach of the Alton High boys baseball team, highlighted the contributions of Jack Puent, No. 23, following the recent season. Puent, a 6-foot-1, 178-pound center fielder and pitcher, played a significant role for the Redbirds.

He is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton.

“Puent stepped up and did a good job on the mound, and next year will play into an even bigger role,” Harper said, emphasizing the athlete’s impact both as a solid hitter and a top-notch pitcher throughout the season."

Coach Harper said he expects Puent will be one of the keys to Alton's success in baseball next spring and will be a pivotal player.

