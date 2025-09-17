ALTON - Alton High School’s girls cross country team placed fifth at the Belleville West Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, with senior Sophia Helfrich leading the way in the varsity girls race.

Helfrich finished 14th out of 65 runners, posting a season-best time of 20 minutes, 15.5 seconds.

The meet took place at Belleville West High School, where Alton competed against eight other teams. Highland High School won the event with 41 points, while Alton scored 119 points to secure fifth place.

In addition to Helfrich’s performance, senior Monica Klockenkemper finished 17th with a time of 20:31.8, and senior Aliyah Rehling placed 23rd, completing the race in 21:09.8. Junior Allison Pruitt was 30th with a time of 22:11.6, senior Morgan Jinks came in 42nd at 24:22.8, and sophomore Anna Caughran finished 46th with a time of 25:36.2.

The girls’ cross country squad members are Auto Butler Female Athletes of the Month for Alton.

