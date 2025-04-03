ALTON - The Alton Redbirds sprinter Rayna Raglin is off to an unbelievable start this track and field season and won a state championship at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Meet this past weekend at Bloomington.

Raglin outperformed the other competitors in the 60-meter dash and wowed the crowd by winning first place with a PR time of 7.48.

She also placed second overall in the 200-meter dash with a PR time of 25.21.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Raglin is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

"I am very proud of the meet outcome for Rayna, and she is proud of the fact that her hard work is paying off for her," Redbirds Girls Track and Field Coach Chelsea Anderson said

The 4x200-meter relay consisting of Ja'Kayla Steen, NeVaeh Bryant, Rayna Raglin, and Justice Haynes ran an amazing time of 1:46.86, but were disqualified due to a handoff outside of the zone.

"I am very proud of that relay team because this was the first time all of them ran together, and are already 2 seconds off of an outdoor state qualifying time," Coach Anderson said. "They are going to be amazing in the outdoor season. Saturday was a great experience for all four girls, and it was a preview for what's to come in the outdoor season."

More like this: