ALTON — Ja'Kayla Steen, a senior middle hitter for the Alton High girls volleyball team, has been recognized as the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month following a strong 2025 season in which the Redbirds recorded nine wins.

Steen averaged 1.6 kills per set, totaled 125 kills, and contributed 25 blocks throughout the season. Beyond volleyball, she has also competed in Alton’s girls basketball and track and field programs, demonstrating her versatility as an athlete.

As the Redbirds worked to rebuild their girls' volleyball program, Steen emerged as a key player, helping to guide the team in a positive direction.

Reflecting on the season, she said, “I hope for the future, the girls continue to have a better season each year. I hope we improved as players and people during the season. I hope in the future that the girls continue to learn to work together more, which I think we improved a lot this year.”

Steen emphasized teamwork as the most important aspect for the program moving forward.

“That’s a big one, learning to work together more,” she said.

The Redbirds’ progress this season and Steen’s individual achievements highlight a growing foundation for Alton’s girls volleyball program.