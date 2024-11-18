EDWARDSVILLE - Alton's Ella Valyo had a very good showing in her events at the girls sectional swim meet, held on Nov. 9 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School.

Valyo was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay that had a time of 2:15.81, came in the 109-yard backstroke at 1:19.6, and was also a part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that came in at 5:15.64.

Ella is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

It was indeed a good showing for Valyo and the Redbirds, and she thought she had a good performance, despite not having swam for some time.

"I thought it went well," Valyo said in an interview conducted shortly after one of her heats. "Not too bad, for not having swam for a little bit."

Valyo also felt that her teammates also swam well, went out, and did their best

Valyo also had a very simple goal going into the sectional.

"Just to swim my hardest," Valyo said. Which she and the rest of her teammates did throughout. "I hope OK," she also said. "I think I did pretty well overall."

A veteran of nine years in the pool, Valyo has been coached by long-time Alton head coach Nancy Miller, and she enjoys working with Miller very much.

"Nancy is a good coach," Valyo added.

As far as her future in swimming goes, Valyo isn't sure at this time, but will take a look at her options, then make a decision.

"I don't know," Valyo said. "Maybe it'll go somewhere for college. I'm not sure."

