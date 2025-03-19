GRANITE CITY - Kyridas Orr, a junior reserve guard for the Alton girls' basketball team, was a valuable sixth player who could come off the bench and provide a spark to the Redbirds when they needed it most in the 2024-2025 season.

She's proven it time and again, and during Alton's second-place state finish, she was a key cog.

Orr is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Orr has come off the bench and contributed mightily to the Redbirds' success this season, having scored six points against Granite City and two points against Quincy, as the Redbirds won Granite's regional handy, then in the Alton sectional, after another good game against O'Fallon, stepped into a starter's role when two regular starters were sick, and hit for nine points, including seven in the opening quarter, to help the Redbirds go on to a 63-36 win over Pekin in the final on Feb. 27.

She averaged about 3 points a game and 2.6 rebounds a game for the Redbirds.

"A lot of fundamental work and basketball practice, and our chemistry as a team has just really grown throughout the beginning of the season, and I'm really grateful I get to be teammates to enjoy them with," she said.

The Redbirds reached 30 wins for the second season in a row, which happened with the win over Quincy, and it's something Orr is very excited about.

Or said she was super excited to play once again with the Redbirds outstanding senior nucleus.

She's also very grateful for the fan support and the support of the Alton community during the Redbirds' run.

"I'm really grateful for everybody that comes out to our games," Orr said, "and supports us, no matter what, plus all the positivity around our team. We don't let anything drag us down. If anything happened, we were there to pick each other up. and I'm grateful for this team."

