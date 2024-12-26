EDWARDSVILLE - Jarius Powers, a senior forward for the Alton girls basketball team, recently signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is averaging 13.9 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. She has been a sensational player in her career for the Redbirds.

Jarius is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds, who are off to another blazing start at 10-1.

The 6-foot-1 player has shown leadership qualities and provided strong efforts for the Redbirds.

Powers is always appreciative of her teammates.

"Our team, we work really well together; once we know what we can do, that's what we do best," she said. "We use each other, and we score off of each other."

Powers is feeling very confident about good things coming ahead for the Redbirds as the season moves along and also is anticipating the return of star Kiyoko Proctor, who has been out with an injury.

An upgraded schedule, which includes many top teams in both the St. Louis area, and the state, will also help the Redbirds along as well.

"It's just preparing us early for later on in the season," Powers said. "By that time, we will have Kiyoko Proctor, and can't nobody replace a Kiyoko," she said with a smile. "So, we're ready."

Jarius is an incredible addition to our program," University of Chicago head women's basketball coach Ashleen Bracey said. "She is a natural-born leader with a versatile skill set. Jarius has the ability to make an immediate impact in our program. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Flames Family!"



