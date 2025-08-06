ALTON - Alton High’s Justice Haynes posted personal bests in the 100- and 200-meter sprints during her junior track season, signaling strong potential as she heads into her senior year.

Justice recorded times of 12.32 seconds in the 100 meters and 25.45 seconds in the 200 meters. She was part of the Alton girls’ 4x200 relay team that finished 13th with a time of 1:42.01 and also contributed to the state-qualifying 4x100 relay squad.

Justice is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

“Justice made some great gains in her junior year,” said Alton head girls' track and field coach Chelsea Anderson of her 2025 outdoor performance. “She is progressing as a sprinter. She is quick out of the blocks — speed is her nickname.”

Justice is also a key member of the Alton High girls' basketball team. She aims to qualify individually and in relays during her senior track season.

