ALTON - Alton High School senior Talia Norman, a standout player on the girls' basketball team, announced her commitment to play for Drury University’s women’s program.

The announcement was made via social media and she expressed gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledged the support she received throughout her journey.

Talia is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

In her announcement, Norman thanked her coaches, her "Bonus Mom" Gina Tillman, and her family, friends, and supporters for their unwavering support.

She added, "I would like to give Honor to God for giving me the strength to endure and overcome adversity."

Norman highlighted her aspirations for herself and the Redbirds team for the remainder of the season in a recent interview: "My goals for the season are to keep getting better and better and working very hard."

She also expressed pride in receiving a scholarship, emphasizing her commitment to hard work as she prepares for her collegiate women's basketball career.

"I am going to keep putting in the work and make sure we start and strongly finish each game," she said about the rest of her high school season.

The signing marks a significant milestone in Norman's basketball career as she looks to transition to the collegiate level with Drury University.

Talia's determination and dedication to the sport have been evident throughout her high school career and middle school girl's basketball career, and she expressed that this is just the beginning of her journey.

