ALTON — Alton High School guard Kiyoko Proctor is making a very notable return to form after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined her at the beginning of the season. On Jan. 16, 2025, Proctor led her team to a significant victory over Edwardsville, contributing key plays, including critical three-point shots that helped secure the win.

Proctor is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Proctor, who has committed to continue her basketball career at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, is now focused on leading the Redbirds as they approach the end of the regular season and postseason. Alton boasts a nearly perfect record of 20-1 and remains undefeated in conference play at 7-0.

“I have worked hard to be where I used to be,” Proctor said. “It was hard to be on the bench with the injury, but I was still there and still trying to lead the team and still being captain.”

Despite her absence from the court earlier in the season, Proctor expressed gratitude for her teammates' support during her recovery. “I missed being on the floor. I know my teammates had my back,” she said.

As the Redbirds aim for a deep postseason run, Proctor remains optimistic about their chances. “We are definitely trying to go all the way and get to state and do what needs to be done,” she stated.

Proctor averaged 15 points per game last year and maintains a 3.8 GPA, demonstrating her commitment both on and off the court. Her leadership and performance will be crucial for Alton as they look to capitalize on their strong season.

She is a girls' basketball player who will be forever remembered for how she and her teammates propelled the Redbirds to such success over the past four years.

