ALTON - NeVaeh Bryant secured seventh place in the triple jump at the state meet on May 24, 2025, with a personal best leap of 11.64 meters (38 feet, 2 inches). The event took place as part of the state track and field championships.

Throughout the 2024 and 2025 track and field seasons, the Redbirds' Bryant continued to show strong improvements in her various events. Bryant may have been the most versatile girls track and field athlete for Alton this past spring.

Bryant also captured first place in the triple jump at the sectional with a jump of 37 feet, 5.75 inches. In addition to her success in the triple jump, she finished second in the 300-meter hurdles at the sectional with a time of 44.18 seconds and recorded a time of 45.59 seconds at state.

Bryant is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton.

Beyond local competitions, Bryant competed in the AAU Jackie Joyner-Kersee National Showcase after the high school season where she recorded an 11.40-meter jump in the triple jump. She also participated in the Midwest Track and Field Showcase and the AAU Missouri Valley District Qualifiers in Missouri. Bryant won the long jump at the Jackie Joyner event with a leap of 17-10.25, P.R. She set a 400 hurdles P.R. of 1:04.32 at the AAU qualifier this summer.

Chelsea Anderson, head coach of the Alton girls track and field team, praised Bryant’s consistent performance and potential for growth.

“She consistently jumps over 36 feet, and I know for a fact she will reach closer to 40 feet before she makes her way towards college! She has been working hard to extend her phases and give us more breakout jumps,” Anderson said.

The future looks extremely bright for NeVaeh Bryant as she moves to the collegiate level in 2026.

