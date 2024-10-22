BELLEVILLE - In response to a surge in telephone scam calls targeting St. Clair County residents, authorities are urging community members to remain vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited phone communications. The Sheriff’s Department issued a statement outlining common scams that have recently been reported in the area.

Officials emphasized that the St. Clair County and other Sheriff’s Departments will not make calls threatening arrest for unpaid taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. They also clarified that the United States Postal Service does not make phone calls regarding intercepted packages purportedly containing illegal substances addressed to individuals.

Additionally, residents were warned against scams involving fake Amazon calls, where individuals are asked to verify credit card information over the phone. The department highlighted a particularly prevalent scam involving impersonated grandchildren, who claim to be in trouble abroad and request bond money.

Authorities stressed that police will not negotiate bond amounts over the phone and that any bond transactions should be conducted in person.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that in 2019, individuals lost over $134 million to similar scams. Residents are advised to verify any claims made in phone calls by checking the Sheriff’s Department inmate lookup system if they are concerned about a relative's custody status. All bond payments should be made directly at the department’s office to ensure security and legitimacy.

