FOSTERBURG — A vehicle collided with a power pole in the 4400 block of Fosterburg Road this week, initially leaving 300 customers without power. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, prompting officials to remind motorists to drive cautiously.

Ameren Illinois responded promptly to the scene and managed to restore power to all affected customers within two to three hours.

The swift response was critical in minimizing the disruption caused by the outage.

Law enforcement officials have emphasized the importance of motorists slowing down when electrical workers are performing their tasks.

"Slowing down ensures the safety of the employees and facilitates the restoration process," an officer stated.

As wet weather conditions persisted on Friday, authorities urged drivers to exercise additional caution to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of both workers and the general public.

