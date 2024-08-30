MADISON COUNTY. - Authorities in Madison County are seeking the public's help in locating Destiny Kharsi, a 48-year-old woman who has been missing since approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024. Kharsi, a white female with blue eyes and gray hair, was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black capri leggings.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information regarding Kharsi's whereabouts to come forward. Concern for her safety has prompted the office to ask the community for assistance.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in locating Ms. Kharsi," said a representative from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.