GODFREY - Authorities were seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the Godfrey area, however, Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido reported at 3:57 p.m. on Monday, March 24, 2025, that the boy had been found "safe."

Fourteen-year-old Cole Moore was last seen Sunday night, March 23, 2025, in the River Aire Subdivision in Godfrey.

Cole was described as a white male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a thin build and was last observed wearing a gray Puma hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white Nike shoes while riding an electric scooter.