MADISON COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning, April 24, 2025, in Granite City.

Police responded to a report of a body discovered near Alton Street at Pontoon Road shortly before 9 a.m., officials said.

Multiple units remain on the scene as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Details about the incident have not been released. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the deceased or the cause of death. More to come.