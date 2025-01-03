EAST ST. LOUIS - The identities of two men fatally shot at the John DeShields Housing Projects have been released by authorities. Deron E. Baker, 57, and Kaven R. Gathing, 59, both residents of the complex, were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

East St. Louis police, along with the Illinois State Police, responded to a report of the shooting in the 1200 block of McCasland Avenue at approximately 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victims inside a residence. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. confirmed that both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, as police have not disclosed any information regarding a potential motive. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

