GODFREY - Authorities are investigating a serious head-on collision that occurred in Godfrey, on Friday evening, Oct. 25, 2024, At approximately 8:33 p.m. Friday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Department responded to the crash site on Godfrey Road (Highway 67) near Davis Lane.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of a blue passenger vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the collision occurred with a southbound vehicle.

Both occupants of the blue vehicle had to be extricated and were subsequently airlifted to hospitals in the St. Louis area. The driver of the southbound vehicle was also transported to a St. Louis hospital. All individuals involved in the crash are reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected as authorities continue to gather information.

