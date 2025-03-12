EAST ST. LOUIS — Authorities continue to investigate the shooting death of 19-year-old Pfc. Byron Gettis Jr., a soldier in the United States Army Reserve, who was found dead in an alley on Sunday, March 8, 2025, in East St. Louis.

Gettis, a resident of Fairview Heights, was reported missing by his mother, Latricia Gettis, after he failed to return home from a Friday night, March 7, 2025, outing and subsequently missed his Army Reserve drill over the weekend.

Latricia Gettis expressed her concerns on Sunday morning, March 9, 2025, when she filed a missing persons report, stating that her instincts told her something was wrong. Tragically, her fears were confirmed hours later when police located her son in an alley near the 1700 block of Gay Avenue in East St. Louis, where he had been shot to death.

Gettis had plans with the Army Reserve for deployment to Kuwait at the end of March. His family, friends, and fellow soldiers are now left heartbroken, mourning a young man described as having dreams, drive, and an incredible heart.

Byron Gettis Sr., the victim's father and a former Major League Baseball player, rushed to be by his son’s side upon receiving the news.

The family is seeking answers as police continue their search for the individual responsible for the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

