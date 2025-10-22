EAST SAINT LOUIS — Authorities are investigating the death of a male found in Frank Holten State Park in East Saint Louis, officials said Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to the scene at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, after being requested by the Cahokia Heights Police Department to conduct a death investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no additional details have been released at this time.

The incident occurred in St. Clair County, and officials have not disclosed the identity of the deceased or the cause of death.

