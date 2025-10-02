NEW CANTON — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, that Gerald E. Waligorski, 67, was found dead in his home following a shooting incident earlier that morning.

Pike County Sheriff's deputies responded at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, after a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Mississippi Street in New Canton. At the scene, officers found Waligorski’s wife suffering from a gunshot wound. She informed police that Waligorski had shot her and threatened her parents.

Article continues after sponsor message

The woman was airlifted from the scene for treatment of her injuries. Authorities then conducted a welfare check at the wife’s parents’ residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street, where both parents were found deceased.

After being unable to locate Waligorski, a SWAT team executed a search warrant at his home and discovered him dead.

Officials have not released any other information regarding a motive for the shootings.

More like this: