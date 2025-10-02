Authorities Investigate Fatal Family Shooting In Pike County
Report outlines how a shooting in the 300 block of Mississippi Street led to a tragic chain of events affecting one family.
NEW CANTON — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, that Gerald E. Waligorski, 67, was found dead in his home following a shooting incident earlier that morning.
Pike County Sheriff's deputies responded at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, after a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Mississippi Street in New Canton. At the scene, officers found Waligorski’s wife suffering from a gunshot wound. She informed police that Waligorski had shot her and threatened her parents.
The woman was airlifted from the scene for treatment of her injuries. Authorities then conducted a welfare check at the wife’s parents’ residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street, where both parents were found deceased.
After being unable to locate Waligorski, a SWAT team executed a search warrant at his home and discovered him dead.
Officials have not released any other information regarding a motive for the shootings.
