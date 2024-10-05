WOOD RIVER — A hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian is under investigation following an incident that occurred on October 4, 2024.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to reports of the accident and found the victim, identified as 43-year-old Pablo Puente of Edwardsville, Illinois, deceased on the roadway.

The incident prompted the temporary closure of IL-143 while investigators gathered evidence at the scene. The roadway was reopened at 8:10 p.m. on the same day.

Pablo Puente had been reported missing in Madison County on October 3, 2024, prior to the crash.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available for release at this time.