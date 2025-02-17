EAST ALTON — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found early Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2025, in a residence on Bonds Avenue.

The East Alton Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible deceased subject at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased white male in the basement of the home. The identity of the individual has not yet been released, and the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Evidence of a recent fire, including burnt debris, was found in the same room as the deceased.

The East Alton Fire Department briefly attended the scene and confirmed that it was secure. In light of the findings, the Illinois State Crime Scene Investigators and the Illinois State Fire Marshals were notified and have joined the investigation, which is ongoing.

Investigators from the East Alton Police Department, along with assistance from the East Alton Patrol Division and the Madison County Coroner’s Office, are currently interviewing witnesses and pursuing leads related to the case.

Authorities have stated that no further information will be released at this time, pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

