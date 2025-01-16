FOSTERBURG — A crash involving loose horses caused significant disruption on Illinois Route 255 Thursday evening, Jan. 16, 2025, prompting authorities to close the southbound lanes near Fosterburg Road.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office stated that the Illinois State Police responded to the incident. Initial scanner reports indicated that two horses were spotted running close to the highway, which may have contributed to the crash.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police reports said at least one vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway in an attempt to avoid the horses. While another vehicle was involved in the accident, it is unknown at this time if there were injuries in the accident.

The situation remains under investigation, and further information was released by the Illinois State Police on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025; click here to learn more.

More like this:

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary to Host Music Trivia Night for Horse Rescues
Feb 7, 2025
Update: Accident Report On I-255 Details Two Crashes Involving Horses, Both Died In The Accident
Jan 17, 2025
Maria Blume Helps Others at Worden Elementary School
Feb 26, 2025

 