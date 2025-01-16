FOSTERBURG — A crash involving loose horses caused significant disruption on Illinois Route 255 Thursday evening, Jan. 16, 2025, prompting authorities to close the southbound lanes near Fosterburg Road.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office stated that the Illinois State Police responded to the incident. Initial scanner reports indicated that two horses were spotted running close to the highway, which may have contributed to the crash.

Police reports said at least one vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway in an attempt to avoid the horses. While another vehicle was involved in the accident, it is unknown at this time if there were injuries in the accident.

The situation remains under investigation, and further information was released by the Illinois State Police on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025; click here to learn more.

