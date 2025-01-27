BUNKER HILL — Authorities have identified an individual found dead at a rural residence in Bunker Hill on Sunday afternoon. Charles Joseph Parrino, Jr., 45, was pronounced dead on January 26, 2025, according to Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

Parrino, who worked at the popular Soulard bar Bastille, was known for his reliability. His absence from work over the weekend raised concerns for the bar’s owner, who has stated that Parrino was always early for his shifts.

Kravanya stated that the cause of death remains pending as autopsy results are awaited.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Parrino's death is being conducted by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities did however, arrest Jerald Stilts, 57, early Sunday and he is being held on a charge of Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

