WOOD RIVER — A crash on Thursday morning, July 3, 2025, in Wood River claimed the lives of two people and left a suspect injured, authorities said.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. on July 3, 2025, a Wood River Police Department officer attempted to stop a vehicle at Sixth Street and Edwardsville Road. The driver, the sole occupant, fled despite the officer activating emergency lights, according to police.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the suspect drove recklessly through a business parking lot, jumped a curb, and continued southbound on Sixth Street, ignoring multiple traffic control devices. He said the vehicle then turned westbound onto Illinois Route 143 and ran a solid red light at the intersection with Illinois Route 3. There, it collided with a northbound vehicle carrying two occupants.

The impact forced both vehicles into a ravine on the northwest side of the intersection. The struck vehicle caught fire immediately. Both occupants were pronounced dead by Madison County Coroner Nick Novacich.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect resisted arrest at the scene but was subdued by officers. Due to injuries sustained in the crash, the suspect was airlifted to a hospital in the St. Louis area for treatment.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells requested the Illinois State Police take over the investigation and conduct accident reconstruction, citing his department’s involvement. The intersection remained closed for several hours with assistance from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Chief Wells expressed gratitude to responding agencies, including the Illinois Department of Transportation, Wood River Fire Department, and police departments from Alton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, East Alton, and the Illinois State Police. He also extended condolences to the victims’ families.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once proper notifications have been completed. The Illinois State Police are leading the ongoing investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.