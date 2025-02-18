EAST ALTON — The East Alton Police Department identified the victim of a fatal incident early Monday morning as Adam Moss, a 40-year-old man who was homeless and known to reside in the East Alton and Alton area.

Authorities reported that an autopsy was conducted in Springfield, Illinois, revealing that Moss suffered from thermal burns and smoke inhalation. The examination found no evidence of trauma, leading investigators to conclude that there were no signs of foul play.

The East Alton Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible deceased subject at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased white male in the basement of the home.

Evidence of a recent fire, including burnt debris, was found in the same room as the deceased.

As the investigation continues, police have indicated that the circumstances surrounding Moss's death appear to be accidental.

Further details regarding the incident have not been released.

