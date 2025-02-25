BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner's Office are investigating a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of four individuals in the 900 block of North Lee Street on February 23, 2025.

The victims have been identified as Christopher H. Simmons, 33; Chelsea L. Lusher, 31; Trina J. Hollings, 30; and Armoni L. Bennett, 13, all of Bloomington or nearby Normal. They were pronounced dead at the scene at 12:27 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Simmons died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, while Lusher, Hollings, and Bennett sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Toxicology tests are pending for all four individuals.

According to the preliminary investigation, Simmons is believed to have killed Lusher, Bennett, and Hollings before taking his own life. A resident of the home discovered the scene and contacted authorities. The firearm used in the incident was recovered at the scene and was found under Simmons' body. Although Simmons had legally purchased the firearm in 2021, his Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card was later revoked, prohibiting him from legally possessing firearms.

Chief Jamal Simington expressed condolences for the loss of life in the community, stating, "Our entire department mourns because of the unfortunate loss of life in our community. We stand for all who were victimized and offer our thoughts and prayers." He emphasized the importance of justice and the department's commitment to working with the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or via email at Kraisbeck@cityblm.org. The Bloomington Police Department has also provided resources for those experiencing domestic violence, including a local hotline at 309-827-7070.

As the investigation unfolds, the Bloomington community grapples with the impact of this tragic event.