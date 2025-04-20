TRILLA, Ill. — The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a small, single-engine plane that occurred Friday morning in Trilla, Illinois, resulting in the deaths of all four people on board.

The crash happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 19, 2025, on County Road 1400 N, near the intersection of 551-587, about three miles south of Mattoon in Coles County, according to the Illinois State Police. The Coles County Sheriff’s Department initially contacted ISP to investigate the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also involved in determining the cause of the crash. All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The aircraft remained in the roadway, which was closed until around 5 p.m. on April 20.

The Coles County coroner identified the victims as Ross R. Nelson, 46; Raimi A. Rundle, 45; Courtney L. Morrow, 36; and Michael H. Morrow, 48 — all from Menomonie, Wisconsin.

The Illinois State Police expressed gratitude to the first responders from the Coles County Sheriff’s Department, Mattoon Police Department, Mattoon Fire Department, and Lincolnwood Fire Department for their critical assistance during the response to the crash.

