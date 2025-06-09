COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Michael A. Pinson, who has an active felony warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities released the information on Fugitive Friday, June 6, 2025, as part of their ongoing effort to apprehend fugitives.

The department is urging anyone with information about Pinson’s whereabouts to contact them at 618-344-2131, extension 5209.

Callers can remain anonymous. Police also encouraged Pinson to surrender voluntarily.

“These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause," the Collinsville Police said.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, the department noted in its public release.

