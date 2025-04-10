Author Jackie Duty Brings “Dash the Dachshund” to Life After 17 Years in the Making Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRAFTON — After 17 years of dedication and perseverance, author Jackie Duty has released her debut children's book, “Dash the Dachshund,” bringing to life a story that emphasizes embracing individuality and the importance of friendship. The book, which is now available for purchase on Amazon, marks a significant milestone in Duty's journey as a storyteller. Duty began writing "Dash the Dachshund" in 2007 but faced various life challenges that delayed its completion. "I started writing Dash the Dachshund in 2007, but like so many of us, I let life get in the way," Duty said. "Now, after years of personal growth and creative rediscovery, I am beyond excited to finally bring Dash to life and share his journey with the world." The narrative centers on themes of self-acceptance and the power of friendship, making it suitable for young readers and dachshund enthusiasts alike. The book features lively illustrations that complement its heartwarming message. Todd Stottlemyre, a three-time World Series champion and best-selling author, commended the book, stating, "Dash is a heartwarming tale that reminds children—and adults—that our uniqueness is what makes us truly special. With an endearing hero, a touching lesson in self-acceptance, and the power of friendship, this book is a must-have for every young reader’s collection." Duty, who is also a marketing consultant and community advocate, aims to inspire others through her storytelling. “Dash the Dachshund” is her first solo venture as a children’s book author, although she has contributed to several best-selling anthologies over the years. Dash the Dachshund is now available for purchase on Amazon:https://amzn.to/3XLZAkC. For interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact Jackie Duty at artbyjackieduty@gmail.com. Follow her on social media @artbyjackieduty. About the Author:

Jackie Duty is a passionate storyteller, marketing consultant, and community advocate. With a deep love for the arts and a commitment to inspiring others, she uses her platform to share meaningful stories that uplift and encourage readers of all ages. Dash the Dachshund marks her debut as a children's book author. Amazon Link https://www.amazon.com/Dash-Dachshund-Jackie-Duty/dp/B0F2WG81G8/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2PIP8WB6ZQT3L&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Zfp0Eg_kZLnaXB50hGKDmQ.ofXnaYN10aPOk_ejtCLSx_X-nNbz4BSxC38faHwwEvU&dib_tag=se&keywords=dash+the+dachshund+jackie+duty&qid=1744040932&sprefix=dash+the+dach%2Caps%2C148&sr=8-1 Note: This is Duty's fourth book. She has three best-selling books in anthologies. She was the writing coach and author of the last two books. See below for an overview. 2018 - The One Thing That Changed Everything Complied by Kyle Wilson (Marketing guy for Jim Rohn) Forward by Two-time Grammy Winner Seth Mosley This book includes powerful stories from the Founder of Jim Rohn Int, a 3x World Series Winner, a #1 Podcaster, Real Estate Syndicators, Top Sales & Leadership Trainers, a 2x US Memory Champion, a PGA Tour Mentor, Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners, and many more who share transformative stories about the one thing that changed their lives and set them on the path for success. Fans of Jim Rohn, Brian Tracy, Tony Robbins, Mark Victor Hansen, Zig Ziglar, Robert Kiyosaki, and Darren Hardy will discover stories full of applicable lessons and strategies that touch the heart and uplift the mind. Kyle Wilson with Todd Stottlemyre, Erika De La Cruz, Ron White, Robert Helms, Tyler Gunter, Nick Bradley, Jennifer Zhang, Frank Mulcahy, Bruce Aleo, Daniel Schaffer, Dave Zook, Denise Marie Rose, Dr. Eric Tait, Gary Pinkerton, Greg Zlevor, Stacey LaCroix, Inaky Strick, Jason McWhorter, Jon Gorosh, Lane Kawaoka, Jackie Duty, Sheldon Horowitz, Lloyd Nolan, Luke Moore, Lynn Bodnar, Marco Santarelli, Matt Byler, Richard Haye, Sean Hutto, Tina Radick, Brad Roberts, Stephen South, Cornelius Butler, Alicia Lowry, Aran Dunlop, and Adrian Shepherd seek to create positive, everlasting change in your life and move you to action! From creators of best-selling books including Life-Defining Moments from Bold Thought Leaders, Mom & Dadpreneurs, The Little Black Book of Fitness, and Passionistas, these are not just feel-good stories. You will read about overcoming financial ruin, battling health challenges, both mental and physical, and surviving tragedies and abuse. You’ll read about persistence, courage, redemption, and unconventional approaches to challenges. See which stories change your life or the life of a friend. You will see hope. You will connect with these authors who felt fear and took a leap of faith anyway. Your life and success need the best of you. 2x Grammy Winner Seth Mosley (Foreword) encourages you to be present as you turn the pages and imagine what’s possible! Praise for The One Thing That Changed Everything “This book by Kyle Wilson and his fellow contributors can be a major turning point in your life, opening your mind and heart to the world of unlimited possibilities that resides within you.” Brian Tracy, Author, Speaker, Consultant “Kyle Wilson’s new book provides rare insight and first-person accounts from leaders who have achieved world-class in a wide range of business, sports, and personal arenas. The One Thing That Changed Everything is this year’s most valuable, must read book for purpose-filled living and world-class performance!” Amazon Link https://www.amazon.com/One-Thing-That-Changed-Everything/dp/099831255X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=PBKK4O6DVCL9&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.i6ZbtTXLLaQRTpFD3v6h7VUPLIsdVvZoX8ZLFhWZiIOKZsr4z5aGTriGABbnOa0mCB5gF8NAAUSrNPOOjdBeo5c5MenVsrJ_-dOb-wI8PQZc7cwnaTuAVaJu5GI-K8-_UhF0X_3xAsiCs9dxK-4bv_QTedNWjYbbM7uRG6GjCpbaSuAmRPRYx6ljUjQTvLFHq4BxvZjrsghPcanuor4cAwSXFPes4XOp4lKkBL6aJVs.1vlUUFNnOAmSZ90aGzyQoJ7gRKMLkUUt_AYjbHdVesM&dib_tag=se&keywords=the+one+thing+that+changed+everything&qid=1744040154&sprefix=the+one+thing+that+changed%2Caps%2C155&sr=8-1 2024 - Calladitas Rising - Reclaiming your power, strength and voice Compiled by Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano (Author), Esmeralda Aharon (Author) Forward by Claudia Romo Edelman Writing Coach and Editor - Jackie Duty Best-Seller in 93 categories

#1 Best-seller in 26 categories

#1 Best-seller in 6 hours

#1 International Best-seller in 28 hours

#1 International Best-seller in USA, Canada, Spain, Australia, Netherlands and Italy "Calladita te ves más bonita" —

“You are prettier when you are quiet.” Article continues after sponsor message This anthology brings together over 30 Latina authors who share their powerful stories of breaking free from the limitations imposed by this traditional saying. In their own words, these authors share their stories of challenging the narrative, inspiring change, and declaring that their voices will no longer be silenced!

Explore these Latinas' experiences, challenges, and triumphs as they navigate issues such as cultural expectations, gender norms, and systemic inequities. Through their powerful messages and practical advice, this book sparks a movement of empowerment, demonstrating the ripple effect of raising their voices and taking action.

Calladitas Rising serves as a rallying cry and encourages women to . . . Break free from the constraints of the past and reclaim your power, strength, and voice!

Embrace your authentic self, assert your worth, and advocate for yourself and your communities!

Celebrate yourself, embrace your own identity, and unleash the full force of your potential with confidence! A must-read for women seeking inspiration, validation, and empowerment.

Calladitas Rising provides the tools, strategies, and support you need to rise above adversity and thrive. With this book, Latinas will be heard, celebrated, and uplifted! Together, they courageously inspire and equip women to speak up and assert themselves in a society where they may have been silenced, overlooked, or marginalized. Amazon Link https://www.amazon.com/Calladitas-Rising-Reclaiming-power-strength/dp/B0DJFCHK3G/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2921BOLEB7OCB&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.1BpxENir2-emrqKe9tiNTC3vnNpmoIUT7_bOBjU5vIg.3Xii49e-5Q2G-y5GvrcIgGHYQho6d4geOziAnWlXtFA&dib_tag=se&keywords=calladitas+rising&qid=1744040246&sprefix=calladitas+rising%2Caps%2C159&sr=8-1 2025 - Lead, Lift and Leave a Legacy- Shining a Light on the Remarkable Journeys of Women Leaders and Their Mentors Compiled by Rachel Rubin Wilkins Forward by Maxine Clark (Founder of Build-A-Bear) Writing Coach and Editor - Jackie Duty Stats Best-Seller in 93 categories

#1 Best-seller in 26 categories

#1 Best-seller in 6 hours

#1 International Best-seller in 28 hours

#1 International Best-seller in USA, Canada, Spain, Australia, Netherlands and Italy Shining a Light on the Remarkable Journeys of Women Leaders and Their Mentors LEAD, LIFT, and LEAVE A LEGACY . . . lights the way for you through each insightful chapter. As an influential business tool to inspire and empower others, this book will illuminate mentors, coaches, advisors, sponsors, and allies’ roles in their personal and professional successful journeys. Navigating today’s world of change can be a challenge. Many continue to watch for that glimmer of hope on the horizon and search to redefine and expand a sense of community. The search for SIGNIFICANCE and CONNECTION is at an all-time high. These stories will help you . . . Recognize the stars (mentors) in your own constellations (community) to build and strengthen your opportunities and forge new paths for future leaders.

Be inspired by women who have learned to maneuver and balance their career paths to better overcome challenges and achieve personal and professional goals.

Learn tangible tasks and objectives, enhance networking skills, and develop quality, authentic relationships for your professional growth. Applaud these inspirational women, ranging in age from their twenties to their eighties, as you read their stories from various demographics, careers, interests, and faiths. They illuminate how to build your own ladder to success through the power of mentoring. Whether you want to find a mentor or become one, these stories will resonate and guide you to success and significance in the next chapter of your life! Amazon Link https://www.amazon.com/Lead-Lift-Leave-Legacy-Remarkable/dp/B0DZTM5ZS6/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3PZMM7ECFT4G&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.6jYvNTgnYWC3spfDyzqarQ.r9y3pz-Qe-UOsCK-JLtZRKW5Bqh05WbeaaTQfo19IbQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=lead+lift+and+leave+a+legacy&qid=1744040890&sprefix=lead+lift%2Caps%2C198&sr=8-1 Duty mentioned that she is writing and editing a new book that will be released in September - Amigas Rising Amigas Rising: Lifting Others as We Climb Amigas Rising is a celebration of women who lead not only with strength and vision but with an unwavering commitment to lifting each other up as we climb. True success is not measured by how high we rise alone, but by how many others we can bring along with us. When we empower those around us, we create a ripple effect of transformation, where our individual victories become shared triumphs. This anthology showcases the power of women supporting women—leaders who break barriers, build communities, and open doors of opportunity for those who follow. Together, we rise higher. Core Themes: Empowerment Through Connection

True power lies in the connections we cultivate. The relationships we nurture—whether through mentorship, friendship, or collaboration—are the foundation for our collective success. When we lift each other up, we create a network of resilience, support, and opportunity. It’s through these deep, meaningful connections that we turn challenges into triumphs and reach new heights together. Empowerment is not a solitary journey; it is a shared adventure where every victory is amplified when we rise together. Authentic Leadership

Leadership isn’t about titles; it’s about making an impact, staying true to your values, and empowering others along the way. Authentic leadership means leading with heart—whether in the workplace, community, or home—and using your voice to uplift those around you. It’s about being the kind of leader who makes others feel seen, heard, and valued, creating a lasting legacy of influence that extends beyond your own success. True leaders don’t just climb to the top; they create paths for others to follow and rise alongside them. Collective Success

The beauty of success is that it’s magnified when shared. In a world that often tells us to compete, we choose to collaborate. Collective success is about recognizing that when we lift others, we all benefit. By supporting and empowering the women around us, we create an ecosystem where everyone can thrive. The impact of collective growth is far-reaching, extending beyond individual careers or personal achievements to make an indelible mark on communities, industries, and societies. When one of us rises, we all rise. SMART Strategies Readers Will Learn: Building Influence & Visibility

As a leader, your influence is your superpower. This strategy will teach you how to stand out and create a presence that not only elevates your career but inspires others to follow. By building your visibility, you’re not just advancing yourself—you’re creating space for others to shine. Learn how to foster powerful relationships, cultivate partnerships, and become the kind of leader whose impact is felt far beyond your own circle. You’ll discover how visibility leads to influence and how influence becomes a tool for lifting others up. Elevating Others Through Mentorship

Mentorship is one of the most powerful ways to create lasting change. In this strategy, you’ll learn how to guide, support, and advocate for other women in ways that open doors and create opportunities. Mentorship isn’t just about giving advice—it’s about showing up, sharing your knowledge, and intentionally helping others grow. You’ll learn how to build a mentorship practice that goes beyond one-on-one support to create a ripple effect of empowerment in your community, whether by helping someone land a job, navigate a career change, or gain the confidence to pursue their dreams. Creating Sustainable Impact

What if your success could inspire a movement? In this strategy, you’ll learn how to create lasting, sustainable impact by turning your experiences into pathways for others. This isn’t just about individual success—it’s about laying the groundwork for a future where women can rise more easily and with greater support. Learn how to turn your vision into a legacy, creating systems, initiatives, and communities that ensure the work you do today creates opportunities for generations of women to come. Sustainable impact is about making sure the ladder you climb can also be climbed by others. Finally, When We Lift Each Other Up, We All Rise This is more than a mantra—it’s a call to action. Together, we are stronger. By empowering each other, we build a world where success is not just a personal journey but a collective victory. When we rise, we don’t just climb higher—we bring the world with us. The time to lift one another up is now. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust: Best Of! Trending