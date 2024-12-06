ALTON - A six-year-old boy in Austin, Texas, is drawing attention to a piece of history through his fascination with Robert Wadlow, the tallest man ever recorded. Michael, the son of Bethany Bastura, has been captivated by Wadlow's story for months and chose to honor him by dressing as the towering figure for Halloween.

Michael’s mother shared her son’s enthusiasm in a recent submission to Riverbender.com. She noted that Michael has been actively spreading awareness about Wadlow, who reached a height of 8 feet 11.1 inches, making him the world's tallest man.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He has been spreading the history of Mr. Wadlow to all of our family, friends, and neighbors, and they have all said that they didn't know anything about him until now,” Bethany said.

The family documented Michael's Halloween costume, which they shared with friends and neighbors before trick-or-treating. Bethany expressed interest in connecting with a local historical society to share Michael’s tribute further.

Robert Wadlow, who lived from 1918 to 1940, remains a significant figure in discussions about human height and medical conditions related to growth. His legacy continues to inspire individuals like Michael, who are eager to learn and share stories from the past.

If you have a Robert Wadlow story to share, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

More like this: