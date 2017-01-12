CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay built a double-digit lead in the first quarter Wednesday and didn't look back in an 85-62 victory over SIUE in women's college basketball action at the Dunn Center.

SIUE dropped to 5-12 overall and 1-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Austin Peay improved to 8-10 overall and 2-3 in the OVC.

The Cougars now return home Sunday for a noon contest against Murray State. The game will be broadcast live across the country on the American Sports Network.

On Wednesday, the Governors shot 30 of 58 from the field (51.7 percent) and had four players finish the game in double figures. Tearra Banks led all players with 19 points.

The Cougars struggled from the field, hitting 17 of 57 shots (29.8 percent). SIUE continued to play the aggressive game, reaching the free throw line a season-high 39 times.

"We have got a lot of work to do, and we're the ones who have to figure it out," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "It's all on us to figure it out."

Amri Wilder had the hot hand for the Cougars with a career-high 14 points off the bench. Nakiah Bell and Donshel Beck chipped in 12 points each for SIUE.

Austin Peay built a 12-point lead after one quarter behind 4-of-4 shooting from Beth Rates. SIUE, meanwhile, hit just 3 of 15 over the first 10 minutes. The Governors extended their lead in each of the first three quarters.

SIUE won the battle of the boards 41-31, including 18 offensive rebounds.

