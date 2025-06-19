BRIGHTON - Aidan Hayes had three RBIs for the Alton Post 126 under-15 red junior American Legion baseball team, while Cy Courtney, Zach Thornton, and Will McCormick all had two RBIs each, as the young Legionnaires broke open the game with a nine-run fifth inning to take a 17-3 win over Piasa Southwestern High School's summer baseball team Wednesday night, June 18, 2025, at Schneider Park in Brighton.

Post 126 is now 9-4 on the year, and currently have a three-game winning streak alive going into a big tournament this weekend.

Alton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Piasa Birds halved the lead after one, scoring a single run in the home half.

The young Legionnaires then scored four in the third and two more in the fourth to go ahead 8-1, with Southwestern scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 8-3. Alton then went off, scoring nine runs top of the fifth to help end the game after five, due to the 10-run rule.

Auggie Landuyt led Post 126 with three hits and an RBI, while Hayes had two hits and three RBIs, Thornton had two hits and two RBIs, McCormick had a hit and two RBIs, Fletcher Gropple and Chris Rayfield both had a hit and RBI, Courtney drove home two runs, and Wyatt Harris had an RBI. Clayton McCormick pitched three innings to get the win, allowing an earned run on two hits, walking three, and striking out three, while Courtney pitched the final two innings, giving up two unearned run on two hits, walking two and fanning one.

Alton will play in the Mike Bedard tournament this weekend at Northside Park in Breese, then meets the navy under-17 team in its annual game Monday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, starting at 6 p.m., then plays at the Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday against Jerseyville Post 498, also in a 6 p.m. start, goes on the road to play Kirkwood, Mo., Post 157 June 26 at Principia High School in Des Peres, Mo.,, in a 5:30 p.m. first pitch, then plays back-to-back in Bethalto, June 27 against De Soto, Mo. at 6 p.m., and June 28 against St. Peters, Mo. in a 1 p.m. start.

