ALTON - Marquette Catholic senior golfer Audrey Cain, who helped the Explorers to second place in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament this fall, signed a letter of intent to attend McKendree University in Lebanon in an announcement made on Wednesday.

Cain, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Cain of Godfrey, decided to play for head coach Mikal Guffey and the Bearcats based on three different factors.

"It's a great campus, great academics to choose from, an awesome golf team and coach," Cain said.

Cain shot a two-day total of 156 to help the Explorers take second place in the state golf tournament in the Decatur area in October, consistently playing well behind Gracie Piar, who signed with Cal State-Northridge, to help Marquette win many of its tournaments and meets.

Cain also feels that the school has helped prepare her academically for the challenges ahead.

"Marquette Catholic High School has academically prepared me for college by great honors classes and dual credit courses," Cain said.

She's yet to decide on her major, but Cain was inducted into the school's National Honor Society chapter with a very good grade point average, and was also first-team all area in her time at Marquette. She's also been active in many student clubs along with the school's Student Council.

