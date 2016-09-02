 

 

Name: Aubrey Patience Masters

Parents: Ciara Booten and Randy Masters of Cottage Hills

Birth weight: 8 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 5:54 PM

Date: August 28, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Kaylin Masters (6); Jocelyn Robinson (1)

Grandparents: Eric & Cellie Booten, East Alton; Bob Masters, Granite City

Great Grandparents:Donna & Terry Moran, Brighton

