Aubrey Patience Masters
September 2, 2016 12:37 PM
Name: Aubrey Patience Masters
Parents: Ciara Booten and Randy Masters of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 8 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 5:54 PM
Date: August 28, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Kaylin Masters (6); Jocelyn Robinson (1)
Grandparents: Eric & Cellie Booten, East Alton; Bob Masters, Granite City
Great Grandparents:Donna & Terry Moran, Brighton
